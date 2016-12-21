Insight: Will the decision to reintroduce class X board exams increase burden on kids?

Board exams for Class 10 are set to become compulsory for all CBSE students from 2018. The proposal was unanimously cleared by the CBSE Board of Governors.

The board also decided to recommend to the HRD Ministry that the three-language formula under which Hindi, English and modern Indian Language are taught till Class 8 be now extended till Class 10.

Students will also be made to sit for the for board exams in the 3rd language subject. Any foreign language listed in schedule 8th of the constitution will be taught as a 4th language elective subject.