After the self-imposed ban on Indian films was lifted, the theatre owners in Pakistan hoped to profit from the release of Aamir Khan's ‘Dangal’. However, their plea for the film's release has been stalled by the Pak PM, who is yet to give his go-ahead.

And yet another Indian film has become the victim of Pak's bigotry and intolerance.

Isn’t it high time for India to voluntarily black-out Pak?