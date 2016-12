With just three days to December 30, the date PM Modi set as the last for problems arising out of demonetization, PM Modi is rallying India in the fight against graft.

PM Modi hits out at opposition for colossal failure in fulfilling promises and duping people for 70 years. On the other hand, Rahul loses the support of opposition leaders with Mamata coming to his rescue and daring PM Modi to resign if demonetisation fails.