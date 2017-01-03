Insight: Service charge row – Restaurant body opposes govt move

The row over the 10% service charge refuses to end. A day after govt announced relief to the consumers by clarifying that the service charge was optional, the hotel and restaurants body has opposed it.

Remember a govt notification by Consumer Affairs Ministry said that "service charge" would be discretionary and that it a consumer can refuse to pay the service charge if he or she is dissatisfied with the service offered.

However, the National Restaurants Association of India has said that customers who can't pay service charge must not eat out. NewsX did a ground report to get a sense of the confusion on the ground.