Insight: Election 2017 is NDA's acid test; 5 states to rule on 'note ban'?
| Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 22:53
The Election Commission (EC) has announced the poll dates for 5 states. The battle for Uttar Pradesh will begin on 11 February and will span seven phases, with the last round to be held on 8 March.  
 
The crucial election will be seen as a verdict on NDA's demonetisation move.
 
All the assembly constituencies in the states of Goa and Punjab will go to polls on 4 February. Elections will be held in Uttarakhand on 15 February.
 
The 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur will go to polls in two phases, with 38 constituencies on 4 March and 22 constituencies on 8 March.
 
The counting of votes in all the five states will be held on 11 March.
