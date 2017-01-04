Insight: Election 2017 is NDA's acid test; 5 states to rule on 'note ban'?

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the poll dates for 5 states. The battle for Uttar Pradesh will begin on 11 February and will span seven phases, with the last round to be held on 8 March.

The crucial election will be seen as a verdict on NDA's demonetisation move.

All the assembly constituencies in the states of Goa and Punjab will go to polls on 4 February. Elections will be held in Uttarakhand on 15 February.

The 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur will go to polls in two phases, with 38 constituencies on 4 March and 22 constituencies on 8 March.

The counting of votes in all the five states will be held on 11 March.