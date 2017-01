After the note-bandi jugalbandi, Patna witnessed a fresh bonhomie between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, this time over alcohol prohibition.

PM Modi hailed Nitish Kumar, praising his efforts on liquor ban. That's not the end; PM also thanked the Bihar CM for personally monitoring preparations for the Prakash Parv function. The statements have given rise to speculation on whether the two leaders are close to burying the hatchet.