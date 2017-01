AIADMK boss VK Sasikala's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked a new controversy. She has demanded a special postage stamp and a commemorative coin for MGR, ahead of his birth centenary on January 17th.

The move has riled the DMK that has already been accusing Sasikala of undermining the Tamil Nadu chief minister O Pannerselvam.

Is Sasikala acting as a super CM or is it only a matter of time before she takes office? And will O Pannerselvam quit without a fight?