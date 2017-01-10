Insight: Sisodia’s statement on Punjab Elections stirs up storm

Barely three weeks before Assembly polls in Punjab, Delhi's deputy CM has sparked off a storm by saying that voters should assume they're voting for Kejriwal. While on the face of it, it's an appeal in the name of a leader, political pundits say it is an indication that Kejriwal wants to be Punjab chief minister, should his party win. Political opponents were quick to say Kejriwal was trying to betray Delhi. On Insight tonight, we ask how much should be read into the statement and what will an AAP win in Punjab mean for Delhi.