Be it for the six-yard wonder or an elegant gown, pick accessories wisely, say experts.

Vineet Chhajer, Director of Vineet Sarees, and designer Lalit Dalmia suggest how to beautify your outfits:

* When you wear a sari, you need to think about your body type before choosing the correct accessories. That’s because saris highlight your curves a lot more than any other attire. For instance, tall and thin women look best with small bags or clutches.

* Women with round faces should not pick heavy jewellery. Small earrings would give the image of an oval face whereas big earrings would make your face look even more round. When you wear heavy jewellery, try to wear simple pattern saris.

* A fancy shimmery or stone-studded bindi gives you a mature look and is ideal for silk saris. A simple and small bindi is best for daily wear saris.

* Minimal jewellery gives a classy look. Plain cotton saris look best with simple studs or a light earring, a thin gold chain and a couple of gold bangles.

* If you are wearing a baby pink coloured dress, choose pink or rose-coloured accessories to go along with it. It will make your dress look balanced.

* Remember less is more. Accessories add a classy touch to your look, but too many can ruin the look of your gown. If your dress has an ornate neckline, opt for a pair of drop earrings instead of a necklace. For a gown with a simpler style, try a bold statement necklace.