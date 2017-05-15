Weddings are a grand celebration with bright colours, textured fabrics and beautiful prints dominating the bridal wear. However, another trend emerging in the wedding wear market is mixing and matching Indian and western fashion sensibilities to create a fusion feel, say experts.

Kabir Mehra and Samarth Hegde from Herringbone & Sui, a made to measure custom menswear brand, and designer Priyanka Modi from label AM:PM have suggested how.

Mehra and Hegde share tips on menswear:

* When it comes to day events, big trends for men are subdued pastels, floral motifs, bold prints and brightly coloured fabrics with intricate embroidery. When dressing for a daytime function, it is advisable to use lighter kinds of embroidery like pitta and ari which, although they look opulent, are never over the top. To add a contemporary touch, pair a bandi with a T-shirt versus a kurta or with jeans rather than a pyjama.

* For black-tie events, a bandhgala made out of 100% velvet is a good choice. This mix of modern fabric with a traditional silhouette is elegant and sophisticated. Pair this with black braided trousers to create a unique Indian styled tuxedo. Customisations have also become very popular with ethnic wear, so changing the buttons and the lining of your jackets is another way to infuse your outfit with personality.

* For another Indo-western option, try Mao jackets made of 100 per cent linen which are light, breathable and very comfortable. These can be paired with cotton trousers or even jeans for a semi-formal or smart casual look. The idea is to add your own sense of style and personality into everything you wear, whether it be for a wedding or casual lunch. This can easily be done with a few minor changes here and there that will dramatically elevate your entire look.

Priyanka Modi doles out tips on women’s wear:

* Our country is a beautiful amalgamation of exotic cultures and diverse personalities. Every bride wants to look different on her big day and likes to portray her individual style in order to stand out.

* We as Indians have started appreciating our heritage and textiles and are trying to incorporate them in our daily life; by wearing tissue saris to work with sneakers or pairing a light ghagra with a crop-top for a casual look.

* Even bridal silhouettes today are more multi-functional and versatile, making a statement. Some interesting ways to do this are pairing a heavy lehenga with a simple monochrome shirt, or a short jacket (essentially a western silhouette) made using a banarasi weave and worn with either a light lehenga or a palazzo.

* Heritage techniques like mukaish and zardozi remain dominant in our couture collection, while the use of pearls and interesting sequins will help add a contemporary flair. Also the use of luxurious fabrics like velvet, silk and organza are great this season.