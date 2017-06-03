Heat can damage for your hair and skin, but there are ways to protect it from further damage, suggest experts.

Audrey D’souza, TIGI Educator and Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President and Head at Medical Services and Research and Development, Kaya Limited, have rolled out few tricks to save and revive your hair and skin:

For hair:

* Coloured hair is always an easy target for harsh sunrays. If your coloured hair has been considerably exposed to the sun, there is big chance that the colour may have faded and the hair, dull and dry.

To keep the colour in, bring back the shine, and add softness, wash your hair with a shampoo and conditioner that is equipped to protect hair from thermal damage and colour fading.

Pay extra attention to the hairlines while washing and complete the regime with a cold rinse after conditioning. This helps to close and seal down the cuticle for colored hair.

* Treat your hair to a powerful moisture packed shampoo. The hydrating formula targets areas in most need of repair, giving your hair the revival it has been waiting for.

If your damaged hair has a straw-like texture, the first thing you can do to make it look better and restore body is to get a trim.

* A super short cut is not necessary, you can leave some length. If you are bold enough to chop it all off, a short bob or cute pixie can undo all the damage in one clean sweep.

For Skin:

* Age spots and freckles are usually an indicator of sun damage that has crept up over time. Even if you are not planning on staying in the sun for a long time, always apply a sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 25 and choose a product that also offers protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. This can help prevent the age spots from darkening.

Even though the rainy season is approaching, upto 80% of UV radiation can penetrate light cloud cover which is why applying sunscreen is essential even during the monsoon.

* To reverse any age spots or freckles caused due to sun exposure use retinol-based products, which help increase skin cell turnover, and in turn help them fade away, or hexinol-based products will also help reduce this appearance.

* Apply a rich night cream before bed which will help rejuvenate the skin at night, that’s when the skin repairs itself. The best time to apply moisturiser is when skin is still slightly damp, as this helps seal in the moisture. Ensure you stay hydrated by drinking at least three liters of water daily.

* For itchy or irritated skin, the aim should be to get extreme dryness under control. Cleansers and moisturisers, containing skin conditioners that work to create a protective film, and emollients like glycerin and shea butter, help restore an optimal level of hydration.

In addition, soothing agents, like bisabolol, allantoin and/or panthenol can help calm itchy, tight or dry skin.

* Skin is often dull, uneven and rough after a summer full of constant sun exposure and outdoor activities. When your skin surface is covered with dry, dead skin cells, it needs more than a deeply hydrating moisturiser to make it feel soft again.

Exfoliate regularly to reveal the smooth skin underneath and to improve the absorption of your other skin products, especially during a change in weather.