Ganga Puja is a religious festival celebrated in the North Eastern state of Tripura among the Tripuri tribe of the state. The festival falls during the Dashami Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha in the English month of May or June.

The native tribe of the state, Tripuri worship the river Goddess and pray to be saved from epidemic diseases and for the well-being of pregnant women.

Ganga Dussehra is also known as Gangavataran which means ‘the descent of the Ganga’.

Ganga Dussehra Date & Puja Timings

Date: 3 June 2017, Saturday

Dashami Tithi Begins = 19:12 3/June

Dashami Tithi Ends = 18:18 3/June

The festival is celebrated by building a temple of bamboo in the middle of the river or a water stream. The festival is popularly celebrated throughout the state, with its date fixed according to the Hindu Lunisolar calendar.

The River Ganges, known locally as Ganga, is one of the fourteen deities worshipped in theregion.