Ekadasi occurs twice in a Hindu calendar month which is observed by a partial fast. There are 24 Ekadasis in a year and Nirjala Ekadasi is the toughest and most important.

The literal meaning of the word ‘Nirjala’ means waterless and ‘Nirajala Ekadashi’ means fasting without water & food. During this fast one cannot have water or any type of food. This year ‘Nirjala Ekdasi’ falls today, Monday.

It is usually believed that if fast is done on this Ekadasi it brings all benefits of fasting on all 24 ekadasis . Nirjala Ekadashi also known as Pandava Ekadashi and Bhimseni or Bhima Ekadashi.

In Nirjala Ekadasi, people wake up in the morning, take bath and worship Lord Vishnu. While worshiping Lord Vishnu, the manta ‘Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya’ is chanted. People observing Nirjala Ekadasi maintains fast throughout the day and have dinner at night after worshipping Lord Vishnu. Next day fasting people call priests and offer them food.