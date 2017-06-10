Ramzan, also known as Ramadhan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by the Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting. The holy month is marked by prayers and charity. People fast from dawn to sunset and refrain from bad behaviour.

According to Muslims, Allah revealed the first verse of the Qur’an in the holy month of Ramzan.

While the main focus of Ramzan is intended to teach a person discipline and help those who are in need, the food remains another important element.

For Muslims, it is very important to sit together and break the fast.

The Iftar feast is always a grand affair in every household and the festivity is not limited to homes only, the streets are equally welcoming with lots of varieties in food including kebabs, biryani, firni, sheermal and not to forget the refreshing sharbats to quench the thirst.

While fasting during summers can be very difficult sometimes, these simple five foods can keep you going throughout the day.

1. Oats

Oats are high in protein and fiber, thus keep hunger pangs away.

2. Dates

Ramzan can be very exhausting accompanied by headaches and fatigue; dates can help you stay healthy as they are rich in carbohydrates, fiber, sugar, magnesium and potassium.

3. Haleem

Haleem, which is made of wheat, barley, meat (usually minced meat of beef or mutton or chicken), lentils and spices, is a perfect thing for your growling stomach.

4. Roohafzah or Badam sharbat

Nothing is as good as a refreshing drink that keeps you hydrated and energised all day.

5. Channa Chaat with Yogurt

Channa Chaat, which is again high in fibers and proteins with some low-fat Yogurt will make you feel fuller and help you keep your fast regularly.