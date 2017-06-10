Seems like the former US president Barack Obama was indeed a busy man. So much so, that he continued wearing the same tuxedo for 8 long years, as revealed by the former first lady Michelle Obama.

It appears that Mr. President took much less time getting ready than what people thought, owing to his impeccable dressing sense and dapper appearances.

Speaking at the Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Tuesday, Michelle Obama said that her appearances were under the constant scrutiny of media and fashion police, but funnily enough people failed to notice her husband Barack Obama, who wore the same black tuxedo for 8 years.

“Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace – they didn’t comment that for 8 years he wore the same tux, same shoes,” she was quoted as saying.