Jacquemus, a fashion brand has created the perfect straw hat dress worth $3,050 (approx. 2 lakh).

The dress is made up of eight straw hats in various sizes which are held together by black ribbon straps. It’s described as having ‘asymmetrical construction,’ and as they claim, its ‘100% straw.’

You can’t probably sit comfortably in the dress, and you might not even get it dry cleaned, but then its fashion and its not always supposed to make sense.

Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus made his mark with this brand when he was twenty.

With this dress, the brand has indeed showcased its extraordinary imagination.