Most working women are in a hurry or have less time to get ready which affects the make-up that needs to be done at the last minute. Dry shampoos and petroleum jelly are some of the products that can make life easier, suggest experts.

Make-up artist Aashmeen Munjal and Bharti Taneja, beauty expert and Director of Alps Beauty Clinic, have suggested some tricks that work:

* To start with hair, when there is no time to shampoo hair and you need to head to a party after work, then keep a dry shampoo as a must-have. If it’s in a spray form, just spray it on roots and brush them. All the oil, dirt that is there in the hair will be gone. And after washing hair in the morning, if there is no time to use a dryer then use a towel and tie up with a cotton T-shirt.

The cotton T-shirt will absorb the moisture quickly and will leave the natural moisture in the hair which will maintain the natural curl. One can follow it up with a serum too.

* No time to go to a salon for pedicure and manicure? Apply petroleum jelly on hands and feet before sleeping at night.

Apply it on skin and leave it overnight wearing thick socks. It generates the natural moisture in skin. Also, make sure to put socks on.

* After a late night party, one doesn’t generally get sufficient time to have a proper sleep. And in the morning while going to the office, the face might look dull. Apply a skin or a white colour pencil on the inner lower rim of eyes and then apply kohl or liner to instantly pop up eyes.

* For a party after office, keep some banana bands or funky and cool accessories for hair as they add drama. The easiest hairstyle for a working woman is to make a front puff. Another option is to make a high ponytail. For that, make a puff by taking centre partition of hair.

* Sometimes there is a desire to apply a certain kind of lipstick shade, but it’s not available at that moment. Apply a good moisturiser or a good jelly on lips and then use eye shadow of the shade you want to apply instead of the lipstick.

* Don’t forget to condition face frequently, locking the moisture with rose water spray.

* For fuller lashes, pick a swab of cotton. Just put it in baby powder and slide it across the lashes after applying the mascara. Don’t forget to apply mascara after that again.