Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna are some of the Indian designers who will participate in the upcoming Collection Première Moscow (CPM), a fashion trade fair in Eastern Europe.

The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is organising the India Pavilion at the CPM. The trade fair, which will also see participation by designers like Rina Singh and Priyadarshini Rao, will be held between August 30-September 2 here.

Mohit Singla, Chairman of TPCI, said in a statement: “The year 2017 marks 70 years of trade relations between India and Russia. With the government taking the initiative of providing Indian designers and brands heavily subsidized sponsored participation in one of the world’s biggest fashion trade fair and order shows… This trade fair is a global gateway for Indian designers and brands to tap into the international fashion market.”

The CPM generally witnesses a footfall of over 21,000 trade visitors and participation of 700 international exhibitors from 29 countries, exhibiting nearly 990 collections.

Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States have a highly fashion conscious population with European countries, China and Turkey as their main suppliers.

Major countries participating in the show include Austria, Belgium, China, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, Britain and the US.