The first step to decode monsoon dressing is choosing the right fabric or the post-rain humidity will kill the vibe. Experts suggests that one can opt for something thats not too sheer yet is light on the skin.

Tanvi Malik, CEO and Co-founder of e-commerce brand FabAlley, Natasha Tate, in-house stylist of Limeroad, and Ritika Taneja, Director and Business Head – Fashion, ShopClues, have shared tips on the right fabrics that one can opt for during the monsoon season:

* Cotton: Cotton is an excellent material for the humid climate as it allows air to flow in and around the skin, creating a cooling effect while keeping you dry.

* Rayon: This fabric can feel like silk yet is similar to cotton and linen in its cool and airy construction. It does not trap body heat and absorbs moisture easily.

* Chambray: Chambray is a great choice for monsoon because it breathes beautifully. It is light, summery and doesn’t stick to the body.

* Denim: Denim is the perfect material for every season and if you want to wear it right this monsoon, there is nothing better than ripped denim shorts. Pick a faded pair and work it up with your graphic tees. For footwear, a pair of jelly flip-flops will surely get you rain-ready. Complete the look with a bright coloured waterproof backpack.

* Polyester: If you are up for some skin show this monsoon, stock your wardrobe with polyester crop tops. They are chic, comfy and apt for the rainy season. Instead of working them up with clingy jeans, wear these crop tops with breezy cotton pants instead. Put on a pair of strappy PVC sandals and you are good to go.

* Crepe: To get that perfect outdoorsy look for the rainy season, a colourful crepe dress is just perfect. Combine it with a pair of rubber espadrilles and a sassy sling. You can also experiment with a nice hairdo to go with this attire as untied hair might just get frizzy.