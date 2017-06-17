Thanks to the efforts of the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Malayalam has got a huge boost with a new app which helps in learning the language through games.

Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University Vice-Chancellor K. Jayakumar told reporters here that this idea was mooted by a varsity student.

“From then on it was a joint initiative that the app was developed and today we have three games which will help anyone learn our language. This is also hugely beneficial for those who have learning disability besides autistic children. This is freely downloadable also,” said Jayakumar, a former chief secretary of the state.

Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University set up in 2012 conducts courses, including M.Phil and PhD programmes, in Malayalam only.

Jayakumar, the varsity’s first Vice-Chancellor, said that work for the launch of a Malayalam e-dictionary, which will start with 1.30 lakh words, is fast nearing completion.

“We are planning to have the launch of the e-dictionary in August. Initially, we planned to bring it in a book form, but then decided against it because it has come to a stage that new and several old words are coming out and hence we felt that if it’s an online one, changes and modifications can be made quickly,” said Jayakumar.

He said the arrangement with the University of Tübingen in Germany is going on well as professors from the varsity here go there to follow up the work that Hermann Gundert started when he was in Tellichery in Kannur district .

The German missionary, scholar and linguist lived in Kerala from 1838 till 1859, following which he returned to his country.

He compiled a Malayalam grammar book Malayalabhaasha Vyakaranam in 1859 and authored several books in Malayalam.

Among the other initiatives that has commenced in the Malayalam University include creating a database of the pillars of Malayalam languages.