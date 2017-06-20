Designer Tommy Hilfiger is excited to return to Pitti for a second season to present his Spring 2018 Hilfiger Edition collection.

Hilfiger revealed his collection at the 92nd edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo, an international event for the launch of new men fashion projects.

“I am very excited to return to Pitti for a second season to present our Spring 2018 Hilfiger Edition collection and take part in the great momentum that the men’s fashion world is experiencing globally,” Hilfiger said in a statement.

“We continue to celebrate our menswear collections with engaging, interactive installations that feature our latest designs as well as the incredible digital innovation taking place in all areas of our business,” he added.

Hilfiger Edition pays homage to Tommy Hilfiger’s storied menswear heritage, with time-honoured classics re-imagined for today.