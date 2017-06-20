Ace designer Wendell Rodricks has collaborated with aLL, The Plus Size Store, to design a new autumn winter collection which will be showcased at the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017.

Talking about the association, Rodricks said, “As a designer known to embrace all body shapes, I am delighted to be with aLL this season at LFW.’Fashion democracy’ is my strong belief. Fashion should be for everyone; no matter age, colour, size or shape. At the aLL show, I intend to break all the myths about colours and shapes for voluptuous figures.”

The audition for the plus size model for the show will take place on Friday at the St. Regis.

The show will be judged by an eminent panel, including Rodricks, International model Liza Golden-Bhojwani, The Plus Size Store CEO Hetal Kotak, fashion and lifestyle consultant Neeraj Gaba, Head of Innovations, Lakmé, Purnima Lamba, and IMG Reliance Vice President and Head of Fashion Jaspreet Chandok.

Winners of the audition will get an exclusive mentoring session with Liza Golden-Bhojwani.

“We believe that our customers enjoy ‘dressing up’ too and hence after a fabulous debut at Lakmé Fashion Week last year, this year, we’ve collaborated with Wendell Rodricks to design a collection especially for our customers,” said Hetal Kotak.

Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance, is excited too.

“Creating collaborations between retail stores and designers also enhances the business of fashion by reaching out to a larger consumer base and we are very happy to have enabled it,” he said.