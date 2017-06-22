Laylat al-Qadr, also known as Shab-e-Qadr is the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Islamic prophet Muhammad. It falls in one of the nights of the last ten days of Ramzan, mostly on 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th.

Muslims believe that on this night, the blessings and mercy of Allah are abundant, sins are forgiven and supplications are accepted. According to Islamic belief, the night of Laylat al-Qadr is the best night to pray for forgiveness and blessings.

Laylat al-Qadr is said to be better than a thousand months and this year, it falls on Wednesday, June 21.

In Quran, there is a chapter titled Al-Qadr, which explains the importance of the night:

“The Night of Destiny, The Night of Power or the Night of Decree, is better than a thousand months. Therein descend angels and the Spirit by the command of their Lord — with every matter. It is all peace till the rising of the dawn.”

Some Muslims even believe that it is the night when a person’s fate for the next year is decided.

The spiritual practice usually involves extensive prayers and recitation of the holy Quran.