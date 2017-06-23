Traffic jams are a common sight in parts of Hyderabad, especially in the Old City, during peak hours every single day. But during the holy month Ramzan, the city witnesses traffic snarls throughout the night.

It is chock-a-block well past midnight at the famous markets around the historic Charminar and other commercial centres like Mallepally, Mehdipatnam and Toli Chowki.

With the fasting month entering the last phase, Eid shopping has reached a crescendo in Hyderabad.

The Old City, with its rich Islamic history and cultural heritage, never sleeps during Ramzan.

Crowded and dazzling markets, illuminated shops, qawalis blaring from hotels and eateries, the aroma of ‘Haleem’, shouts of hawkers selling everything from safety pin to clothes to ‘atar’ (perfumes), the area around Charminar presents an extraordinary spectacle.

The month-long festivities of Ramzan reach the peak during last ‘ashra’ (10 days). If the business in the first 20 days is dominated by dates, fruits, dry fruits, food items, groceries, skull cap, ‘atar’ and surma, the last days witness splurging sprees among families buying clothes, footwear, bangles, jewellery, mehndi, crockery and household items.

Traders of dry fruits do brisk business while ‘sewian’ (homemade vermicelli) is in huge demand.

While the Charminar area has been the epicentre of Eid shopping for decades, the activity has spread to other parts of the city in recent years. Nampally, Mallepally, Asif Nagar and the stretch from Mehdipatnam to Toli Chowki too see shopping till ‘sehri’ (pre-dawn meal before fast begins).

Many shoppers prefer to end their shopping with ‘shar’ at hotels, serving Haleem, biryani, kebabs and other dishes.

“You get everything with a wide range to choose from. It’s also light on the pocket,” said Irfan Ahmed, a retired government employee.

The city comes also alive because of spiritual activity in the last days of the holy month. The devout throng mosques to offer special prayers which continue till 3 a.m.