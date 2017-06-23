While many wait for the monsoon season to arrive, muddy roads and gloomy weather can put off people. Some individuals give up on their fashion choices and put convenience before style during the rainy season.

But here are a few tips by which you can up your game on the fashion quotient while it rains. These five tips will help uplift your mood and fashion sense, both.

Fabric: It is important to be very sure about the fabric that is worn in this season. Cotton, polyester, lycra and nylon are some fabrics that dry easily and resist mud and water stains. Make sure you’re not wearing fabrics that would stick to your skin or become see-through after a downpour.

Length of your dress: Avoid full-length trousers and opt for cute shorts, knee-pants or capris. Give denims a thumbs-down as they take an impossibly long time to dry. Switch your jackets with a trendy windcheater or trench coat. Match it with your outfit and you are done.

Colours: Colours too play an important role in monsoon season. Jazz up your wardrobe with pop colours, printed fabrics and light footwear. Make your clothes evoke the haute look in this wet season. Pack away those stilettos, leather shoes, sheer tops and pastels and switch it with waterproof sandals, capris and colourful umbrellas.

Go neon: The designer too suggested that bright neon or light shades like ocean blue, sea green, peachy pink and lemon yellow would work wonders to uplift a person’s mood during a downpour..

Cuts and Styles: The cut should not have too many layers or too many tailoring details that make the garment look messy and untidy. Minimalistic and simple is the key word in monsoon. Well-cut pieces with short hemlines are very apt for monsoon clothing. Utilitarian styles like asymmetrical tunics, chambray dresses, crop tops, tank tops and flowy maxis would be a good idea in rainy season.