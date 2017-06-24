Men are making choices that let them express their individuality. From carved beard to full beard with a man bun — its time to experiment, say experts. Rohit Jaiswal from Bombay Shaving Company and Karan Chadha, Founder, Gangs of Beard, point out that men are not “price sensitive and will spend on products they relate to”.

They also added that men ‘are getting more adventurous in expressing themselves – whether it is growing a beard, being covered with tattoos or even sporting a shaved dome’.

The three styles that are doing the rounds in summer are:

* Bald with beard: A shaved head complimenting a full beard or a neatly trimmed beard is quite the classic combination that always works. The secret to making it work into a well-groomed look is some brow maintenance as well.

* Carved beard: This fashionable and trendy beard style for dusky men often highlights unique facial hair contouring on a prominent jaw line.

* Full beard with a man bun: The full beard look with a man bun has become quite the rage and a look that gives casuals a whole new expression.