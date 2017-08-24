Hartalika Teej, also known as Nirjala Teej is a festival dedicated to Maa Hartalika and is celebrated by women across the nation on Thursday, August 24. It falls just a day before Ganesh Chaturti and a month after celebrating Harayali Teej.

Hartalika Teej is celebrated as on this day to recall Lord Shiva accepting Maa Hartalika, who is also known as Godess Parvati’s love for him. Hartalika Teej is one of the most important Teej amongst other two including Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej.

The word Hartalika comprises of ‘harit’ which means ‘abduction’ and ‘aalika’ which is ‘female friend’. On the auspicious occasion of Teej, women receive gifts from their parents, parents-in-law, which mostly consists of traditional l dresses, bangles, henna, sindoor and sweets like ghewar.

It is said that Godess Parvati had a take 108 rebirths for Lord Shiva to accept her love for him. Since that day, Godess Parvati said that this day is very auspicious for women and if they perform the festival’s rituals they will be blessed with a happy and peaceful married life.

India being a nation of colourful festivals, Teej being of on them is celebrated mostly in states of Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.Rajasthan where women fast, dress up in new clothes, wear beautiful jewellery and perform the morning puja in the temple.

Women in some region also observe Nirjala (without water) fast for their husband’s long life and to be blessed by Godess Parvati.