It is imperative for brides-to-be to start focusing on their skincare regimen long before the big date starts looming, to look their prettiest. If you are one of them, it is recommended to start paying extra attention to your skin more than six months in advance, say experts.

Vidushi Aggarwal, Brand Head, Headstart International, lists five essentials that will help you achieve that spotless glow.

* Cleanse the skin and get rid of sweat, oil, dirt and other pollutants that your skin naturally collects throughout the day, before retiring to bed. Orange blossom and ginger cleanse the pores of the skin and at the same time maintain the oil balance without making it dry.

* An exfoliator gets rid of dead skin cells, helping restore a radiant complexion. It is essential for a complete exfoliation to remove the signs of dullness.

* Toner tones the skin post cleansing, helping sweep away impurities, leaving pores clean and less noticeable.

* A moisturiser is an essential that should not be skipped for any skin type, especially at night to provide nourishment to the skin.

* To go a step further, add an equalising mud mask to your regime. It balances the oil around the T-zone area on your face and controls the excess oil in that region whilst hydrating the rest of your face and helping combat dryness in the other regions of your face.

Datinderjeet Singh Tulla from the brand VLCC also shares tips on top five make-up essentials that can quick fix your makeup glitches:

* BB or CC cream: One doesn’t need to carry a foundation and a SPF separately, when a BB cream solves the purpose of both. It gives a light coverage, like a foundation, that is perfect for a few hours of socialising and also protects the skin from sun damage. Hence, a BB/CC cream is a must.

* Multi-tasking palette: This is one important item that every girl must have in her beauty bag. These tiny squares are multi-purpose and help solve a number of skin issues. You simply cannot do without this one. Use these as shadow, blush, highlighter or for contouring, and you’re good to go.

* Eyeliners: Gel, liquid or kohl (pencil) eyeliner, use these to adorn the eyes and give the face a glam look in the snap of a finger. Depending on the skin type, one can include any of these to the makeup kit.While gel eyeliners need too much perfection, for those who are always in a rush, recommend a kohl pencil which is handy and glides swiftly with almost no damage.

* Mascara: There is no better way to define eyes for a stunning look, than enhancing eye lashes with mascara.

* Lipstick: Lipstick can totally change the way you look. One can instantly transform the day look to a night look with a change of lipstick. For that bold, crisp and utterly polished look, lipsticks in tones of red, wine, bronze are a must have in the makeup kit.

* Also never overplay your cheeks. If you want to make a statement, emphasise your eyes or lips, but not both.

* It is always recommended to add a good primer as pre-make-up prep for the skin which helps to even out the skin and minimise pores helping the foundation to glide smoothly and stay for longer.

* A hydrating mist that helps to restore the moisture of the skin and keep the make-up fresh is a must for such weather.