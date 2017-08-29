The fourth edition of Mysore Fashion Week will be held from September 15-17 here.

The three-day event will feature the works of designers including Vijaylakshmi Silks, Trinetra by Raja Pandit, Jayanthi Ballal, Krishna Dembla by Ramesh Dembla, Reshma Kunhi, Rebecca Dewan, Posh Affair by Roshan & Dinendra, Jaheena, Maanay by Ashok Maanay, Zubhe by Kanchan Sabharwal, Shravan Kumar, Crocs Exclusive Showcase, Asif Merchant, and Grand Finale by Archana Kochar.

The backstage team for this fashion event is from the Queens Fashion Designing School. An average of 40 students from the institute are going to be a part of the show.

“It is an overwhelming feeling of pride when people tell me that I am instrumental in bringing Mysore on the fashion map of the country,” Jayanthi Ballal, Director of the event and also a fashion designer, said in a statement.

“I might have minted money and done better professionally if instead of Mysuru, I would have pursued my passion in a certain metropolitan city, but there is no comparison to the satisfaction of doing something for your own city. After all, everything in life cannot be measured in revenues alone,” she added.