Payal Singhal has collaborated with a US based charity organisation for an exclusive line which will be unveiled in India over a day long trunk show on August 30. The designer says that part of the money generated from selling the garments will go to charity.

Singhal, renowned for her fashion label globally, is collaborating with The Desai Foundation from the United States to create a line titled “Payal Singhal X Desai Foundation”.

Talking about the association, she told IANS: “For years, I’ve been wanting to work with a charity I believed in and who did work with women and when I met Megha Desai, President of the Desai Foundation, I knew instantly that this was the project I had to get involved with.”

“I really wanted to do more than just donate money and wanted to get more involved on the ground. The Desai Foundation tailor made a programme for us where we are donating part proceeds from all products made from two of our Signature PS Prints and we are creating jobs for the women in their Sewing Programme by having them manufacture the bags and travel pouches we are selling”

The Desai Foundation, established in 1997, empowers women and children through community programmes to elevate health and livelihood in India and the US.

Payal Singhal in support of the Desai Foundation Vocational Sewing Programme, will design their first ever line of soft bags exclusively for The Desai Foundation, which will be made by the women based in the villages of Gujarat.

These soft bags will have two Payal Singhal signature prints, and will range from overnight bags, totes to makeup bags. There is also a line of firsts: men’s wear accessories as well as the much sought after Payal Singhal kid’s wear line, stationery and Indian Occasion Wear.

All these products will be on public display and sale at the St. Regis hotel here through the day.