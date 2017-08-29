When it comes to the bathroom, no detail is too small to miss. Tiles replicating real wood, stone, rimless water closets, copper or gold fittings, tend to make a statement and can make your bathroom look more luxurious, suggest experts.

Abhishek Somany, Managing Director at Somany Ceramics, and Manish Bhatia, President – Building Products Division at Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries Limited, have listed the new trends that could amp up your bathroom:

* Dress up your walls and floors: Statement wall and flooring not only add the desired dash of glamour, but also create a defining theme to pull the rest of the bathroom together.

Tiles are a timeless update. Tile options replicating natural materials such as wood, metal and stone available in both unpolished and polished finishes can turn a simple small bathroom around.

* Be tech-smart: Today’s luxury bathrooms are not only spa-like retreats, but are luxurious space stations high on technology. Therefore, it is time we jump onto the tech-savvy parade with smart fittings such rimless range of water closets.

Bold and beautiful, the water closets offer clean simple lines and contemporary styling suitable for any bathroom.

Another option is an avant-garde music shower, which not only enables you to flip your hair in the shower to your favourite tunes, but also answer important calls.

* Ornament it with faucets: To recreate the charm and elegance of the yesteryears, move beyond the contemporary sleek styling, and look towards Neo-Rococo period.

Opt for statement copper or gold fittings, free standing baths or showers, and statement vanities. Subtle finishes, such as rose gold, look great on taps, showers and handles, are in demand.

* Soak it up in bathtubs: Nothing oozes indulgence like a statement bathtub. Whether you are going for a rustic Italian theme or a contemporary chic décor, freestanding or attached, nothing brings the room alive like a soak tub that is nothing less than a piece of art.

* Light it bright: The correct use of light can affect the overall ambience and the look of a bathroom. While lots of light can brighten up the space and add a certain grandeur to the bathroom, subtle and accent lighting can also be used to strategically highlight specific areas.

Overhead lighting in the form of exquisite chandeliers and lamps can also be used to add definition to your bathroom.