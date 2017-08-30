As the festival season is approaching, update your wardrobe with fusion wear and look different. Invest in a boho jumpsuit, white sneakers, semi ethnic accessories , say experts.

Shailja Mittal, Creative Head at Zapyle (an online marketplace for premium fashion) and Vidit Sehgal, Co-Founder at Lurap (an online platform which makes extra large clothing), have suggested few fusion looks that could be tried:

* From boho to ethnic: It’s important to strike the right balance between the East and the West. Try a Boho jumpsuit with nicely coordinated ethnic accessories. Play up with your shoes for more detail. Throw on your white sneakers or a pair of silver metallic Kohlapuris.

* Crop top and dhoti look: Pairing a designer Gujarati cold shouldered crop top with a plain bold coloured dhoti looks elegant and classy. Carry it with a stylish pair of jhumkas and matte lipstick which will absolutely complete your look.

* Getting the right mix: Pick western wear basics, and weave them into a look that’s absolutely ethnic inspired. Add semi-ethnic accessories for more drama.

* The cool tones: Indian prints and fabric are more glamorous than they are perceived to be. An Indian indigo print top paired with white distressed jeans, metallic choker and sneakers would be a good example.

* Tradition with a twist: Talking about fusion/Indo-western, rev-up your cotton kurtas by giving it a fusion twist. Pair up an undyed cotton kurta with a flared Yellow midi skirt, throw on a pair of sneakers or high-tops, pull up a backpack. Finish the look with some chunky metallic bangles.

* Floral and mute colours: Instead of shimmery and glitters, wear muted colour prints either on a bold colour base or just some added embellishment on the floral.

Layered organza tops in print outer layer and sequin under layers is the stress free combination, whether you’re wearing a high waist trouser, a full volume skirt or a typical lehenga or maybe even a sari.

* Pathani suit and Kohlapuri: There are also various options available for men, you can stick to classic kurta pyajamas and pathani suits and team them with ethnic footwear or go experimental with modern times.

Dawn a hand block print kurta with readymade dhoti or stick to modern shirt kurtis and fusion fashion them with scarf, shoes and finish the look off with classic shades for the day festivities, that will look dapper.