It is festival time and one needs to attend so many events and parties that it gets difficult to maintain a fresh wardrobe. The knock of cultural festivals is a sign to tidy up your closet and drag out some new elegant traditional wears, suggest experts.

Nidhi Mehra, founder of online ethnic store Aahanas and Samiksha, co-founder of womenwear fashion market Samshék share tips on how to give a magical twist to your ethnic wear and rock the festival.

* Experiment with bright colours: The festive seasons are all bright and beautiful and the lights around the city makes it more vibrant. To go with the same feel, one should experiment with bright colours. Be it your neon coloured choli or your bright pink skirt, experiment like never before.

Go for a vibrant coloured kurti and pair it with subtle coloured bottoms. All of these look very elegant and stylish at the same time. It is a great idea if one can pair bright colour danglers or the bright coloured feather earrings with their vibrant clothes to make the look more extravagant.

* Accessorize with trending jewellery: The ethnic attires are incomplete if not accessorised with alluring jewellery such as gold and stones. But let this gold go on a hold and try for the fusion jewellery that can make you look classy and stylish. Go for the oxidized metallic jewellery which will enhance your dress, or a coloured choker would look chic and stylish with your deep round necks.

Style up that indo western.

*Teaming up right: It is no doubt that indo- western is a saviour, but many a times pairing up the wrong tops or bottoms can lead up as a bad choice. Make sure you make a choice looking at the body type. Jodhpuri’s with crop tops would look great on girls with a good height, whereas girls with small height should go for crop tops with flowy skirts. One can also wear a bright long kurti with a soothing coloured palazzo accompanied by jacket or a short slit kurta with dhoti’s.

* Makeup and hairstyle hacks: As the whole festive environment is so bright and perfect, one can play with the eyeshadows and decide for a darker make up. Also let your locks be free and flowy with any dress you wear. Make sure you don’t apply too much make up, keep it subtle but glow it up.