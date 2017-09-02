Eid was celebrated with gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm in Rajasthan on Saturday.

People dressed in new clothes greeted each other. The main prayer (namaz) was performed in the Idgah on the outskirts of the city, with thousands attending. Namaz was also performed in other parts of the city and in other cities and towns of Rajasthan.

Thousands celebrated Eid in Ajmer where Dargah Sharif of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, also known as Garib Nawaz, is situated. There was heavy rush since early morning to pass through Jannati Darwaza (gateway to paradise) in the Dargah Sharif to seek blessings. Jannati Darwaza is opened around four times in a year.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje greeted people on the occasion.

“My warm wishes on Eid-ul-Azha, the festival of sacrifice that teaches the importance of a noble, harmonious & peaceful existence,” she tweeted.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot also extended their greetings on Eid.