Eid Al-Adha or Bakri Eid was celebrated with traditional piety and joy by the Muslim community of the national capital on Saturday.

Thousands of Muslims came out early morning dressed in their finery to offer the special Eid congregational prayers at mosques here.

Later, they hugged and greeted each other with ‘Eid Mubarak’ before setting off for the ceremonial sacrifice of goats. Select portions of the sacrificial meat were distributed among family, friends, relatives, neighbours and other community members.

Mufti Mukarram Ahmad, Imam of Shahi Masjid Fatehpuri Mosque in old Delhi, said people celebrated Eid with traditional piety and joy.

“People gathered in large numbers to offer prayers at the mosque. We prayed for communal harmony and progress of the country,” Ahmad said.

Eid Al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of the month of Zilhajj or Zulhijja and coincides with the Haj Day or Arafat Day, to commemorate the sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim, Prophet Ismail and his mother Hager.

Muslims believe that Prophet Ibrahim offered to sacrifice his son Prophet Ismail to please Allah. Just as Ibrahim was about to sacrifice him, the Almighty replaced Ismail with a sheep.

Eid Al-Adha commemorates this extraordinary display of faith in Allah and Muslims celebrate it by sacrificing animals on this day.