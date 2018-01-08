Almost all of the West and remarkably all the countries part of European Union approves of homosexuality but as India stays in a fix to overcome the taboo of homosexuality, here we look at the 10 third world countries that legalised same-sex relationships a long time ago.

Where the entire West has embraced homosexuality with open arms, the ‘Republic’ of India still struggles to digest the idea of it. Same-sex relationships remain biggest of the taboos in the land where the texts of Kamasutra were penned down some 2,400 years ago. January 8, 2018 might prove to be a historic day as Supreme Court is reviewing the Section 377 of Indian Penal Code, which makes sex with persons of the same gender punishable by law. While the apex court assesses that provision of Constitution, here we take a look at the third world countries that have legalised homosexuality.

Ivory Coast

No laws against same-sexual activity have ever existed in the country. Mali

Homosexuality is legal and it has never been criminalised in the history of the country. Niger

The African country has been homesexual-friendly since the beginning of times. Congo

Same-sex sexual activities are legal in both Democratic as well as Republic of Congo since forever. Rwanda

The Southeast African nation adopted the radical move in 1980 and it was signed by the UN. Djibouti

Homsexuality is no problem in this country that lies in the Horn of Africa. Madagascar

Madagascar has been free of any stigma of homosexuality and truly embraces it. Mozambique

Same-sex relationships were a taboo for ages in Mozambique but after much fight, the activists got it approved in 2015. Guinea-Bissau

The country legalised same-sex sexual activities in 1993 which was signed by the United Nations. Central African Republic

United Nations has signed the declaration which makes same-sex relationships legal in the country.