Birsa Munda was an Indian tribal freedom fighter, religious leader, and folk hero who belonged to the Munda tribe. He spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian that arose in the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand in the late 19th century, during the British Raj, thereby making him an important figure in the history of the Indian independence movement.

Birsa Munda was a hero who had majorly contributed to the freedom struggle against the British Raj. Known as the tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda belonged to the Munda tribe. He was a religious leader who is known to be an important figure in the history of the Indian independence movement. He is remembered as a hero who managed to achieve a lot at a very young age of 25 and left a strong mark in the Indian history after the protest against British rule in India. Munda played an important role in achieving independence for tribal people who were dominated by the British in the late nineteenth century. Birsa was born and raised in the tribal belt around Bihar and Jharkhand.

In order to honour his impact on the national movement, the state of Jharkhand was created on his birth anniversary in 2000. Birsa Munda, also known as Bhagwan Birsa, was born on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu region of Jharkhand. Birsa converted to Christianity in order to join the German Mission School. Soon after he realized that the British were trying to convert tribals to Christianity, Birsa started the faith of ‘Birsait’. Soon members of the Munda and Oraon community started joining the Birsait sect and it turned into a challenge to British conversion activities.

Birsa Munda’s slogan threatening the British Raj—Abua raj seter jana, maharani raj tundu jana (Let the kingdom of the queen be ended and our kingdom is established)—is remembered today in areas of Orissa, Bihar, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. On March 3, 1900, Birsa Munda was arrested by the British police while he was sleeping with his tribal guerilla army at Jamkopai forest in Chakradharpur. He died in Ranchi jail on June 9, 1900, at a young age of 25 but is still Birsa’s achievements as a young tribal revolutionary has continued to be celebrated over decades now and he has successfully carved out a space for himself in popular and folk literature, academia, and mass media.