Children's Day celebration is often limited to schools and parents forget the importance of the crucial role they can play on November 14 for their young ones. Parents can make the day special for their children in several different ways and here we discuss top 5 things that can be done.

As the name suggests, Children’s Day is dedicated to the children of the country and it is celebrated in the honour of India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru on November 14. Generally, the special day for children is celebrated in the schools and is largely condoned at a place where it matters the most – home. Parents often ignore Children’s Day thinking that schools do enough to enlighten the young souls but they forget that the guidance given at home remains forever ingrained in children’s mind.

Children’s Day was set on Jawahar Lal Nehru’s birthday because of Chacha Nehru’s evident love for children. In the great words of the first Prime Minister of India, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.” The schools organise events, shows, debates, competitions for children but it’s just another routine day in maximum of the households.

Spend quality time with children, make them understand the importance of the day. The more special you will make it for them, the more eagerly they will look for the day every year and the activities carried out on the day will leave a lasting impact.

Here’s what parents can do this Children’s Day:

Watch Movies

Be it cute entertainers or educational ones, the movies can be decided depending on the age of the children. There are a host of movies like Taare Zameen Par, Chillar Party, Stanley ka Dabba, Jungle Book, Ice Age, Finding Nemo, Happy Feet, etc

Children’s Day Out

Go to theme parks, themed restaurants dedicated to Children’s Day. Let the young ones have all the fun they can have in the day. There are amusement rides, happy meals, etc that brings delight to children like nothing else.

Buy Them ‘That’ Gift

You can purchase that one gift that your child has been asking for or you can buy that one thing which you think will contribute greatly to your child’s development. It doesn’t matter if it aides in physical, mental or intellectual development, just make Children’s Day worth remembering for your loved one.

Importance of Fun

The children go through the monologue of good marks, high scores and top divisions from almost everybody. Be the first source of fun for your children and tell them the importance of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Understand Your Child

Stop making your children understand you, rather try to understand your children for a change. One of the crucial factors behind the lack of job satisfaction in today’s youth is the absence of right guidance from an early age.