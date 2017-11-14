November 14 may be just another day around the globe but it is of prime importance in India and for certain individuals who went on to change the course of history. India celebrates the 14th day of November as Children’s Day which has been dedicated to the first Prime Minister of the country Jawahar Lal Nehru. The Children’s Day is celebrated with full vigour as various events, programmes, debates, competitions, etc are organised for children all across the country. It may be all about Nehru in India on this day but for certain countries, entities, sectors; the significance of November 14 is different.
Here are 10 people of importance who were born on November 14:
- Johann van Beethoven
The father of legendary musician Ludwig van Beethoven was born on November 14 in 1740. He himself was a great music composer, singer and teacher who performed in the chapel of Archbishop of Cologne.
- Robert Fulton
The American engineer was born in 1765 and is famous for making the first successful steamboat. Fulton also built the first submarine on the order of Napoleon Bonaparte and is also credited with inventing naval torpedoes.
- Frederick Banting
The physician was born on this day in 1891 and he is primarily remembered for discovering the insulin. He was also the first medical practitioner who first used the insulin on humans.
- Prince Charles
The oldest son of Queen Elizabeth was born on this day in 1948. At the age 4 in 1952, he was made the heir apparent to the British throne after his mother Elizabeth ascended the throne after the death of his father King George VI.
- Joseph McCarthy
The Republican US Senator who represented Wisconsin for 10 years from 1947 to 1957 was born in 1908. He was a vocal anti-communist who rose to the zenith of infamy when he fueled the rumours that more than 200 communist infiltrators are operating in the United States government.
- Hussein ibn Talal I
The now deceased King of Jordan was born on November 14 in 1935. He ascended to the throne at the tender age of 16 and was the longest serving executive head of state in the world at the time of his death in 1999. Hussein was such a respected figure that he is referred as the father of modern Jordan.
- Condoleezza Rice
The American diplomat was born in 1954 and reached the peak of her career when she was appointed the 66th United States Secretary of State. Rice is seen as a role model by many African American women professionals.
- Aditya Birla
One of the biggest business tycoons of India was born on this day in 1943. Birla is a household name in the country who saw the diversification of his family’s business into petrochemicals, telecommunications and textiles.
- Adam Gilchrist
The lightening-quick wicketkeeper and equally explosive Australian batsman was born on November 14 in 1971. The legendary cricketer was part of that Australian side that ruled the cricketing world for almost two decades.
- Thomas Vermaelen
The Belgian international footballer was born in 1985 and has enjoyed playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world. Coming from the ranks of Ajax, Vermaelen earned a move to Premier League giants Arsenal and now plies his trade at Barcelona.