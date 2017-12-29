Designer Priyanka Modi said that it is obvious that the most "venerable fashion icons" comes from films. She also added, “Voyeurism aside, I do believe that social media has led to the democratization of fashion in India.”

Designer Priyanka Modi feels that in a film fanatic country like India, it is obvious that the most “venerable fashion icons” comes from films. She also feels that newer crop of actors made fashion a more relevant and relatable conversation in today’s time. “In a country that is almost fanatic about its love for the movies, it is little wonder that some of our most venerable fashion-icons come from film. However, it is interesting to see how this following has evolved,” Priyanka told IANS in an e-mail interview when asked about her take on young names of Bollywood creating their own mark in fashion sense? The designer, who has a brand named AM: PM along with Ankur Modi, feels that until the early 2000s, it was an actor’s performance and role in a movie that garnered the fan following.

“Fashion was an incidental part of a film’s story-telling; it was larger than life and so glamorous! With social media, the adulation has followed actors off the screen and to red-carpets and even airports,” she said. “Voyeurism aside, I do believe that this has led to the democratization of fashion in India. The lead-time from the runway to red-carpet and onwards to the closet has become shorter, as actors become more open in sharing a glimpse into their lifestyles with millions of ‘followers’. “The newer crop of actors wear their personality with ease, making fashion a more relevant and relatable conversation,” added the designer. From Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, the young faces of Bollywood are making headlines with their fashion choices. Some of them are even gearing up for their big Bollywood debut.

So is it right to call them young fashion faces of Bollywood? “Of course. Given the media attention even before they have started working on their first movie, the conversation usually veers towards their personal style. More than who or what they are wearing, it is interesting to see how Gen Next styles their looks. It is wonderful to see these young women letting their confidence shine through, be it in Indian couture or athleisure,” said Priyanka. The brand AM: PM came into existence after an engineering graduate, Ankur and a fashion prodigy, Priyanka Modi, decided to turn their personal compatibility into a professional one.

Priyanka leads the creative unit whereas Ankur handles the business side of their premium fashion venture. Pure fabrics, fresh colours and innovative silhouettes brewed with subtle and strong prints, surprising embellishments and passionate attention to detail makes their designs supremely wardrobe-worthy. The label has carved a niche for itself with classy chic suits, saris and dresses and trendy tunics, tops, shirts, and skirts.Not to miss the long list of Bollywood celebrities who were seen opting for their designer outfits at movie promotions and public appearances.

So who according to Priyanka is doing wonderfully great with his or her fashion choices in Bollywood? “It would definitely have to be Alia Bhatt. Simple, feminine and playful, her sense of style is timeless. She has fun with fashion and is not afraid to experiment with trends and silhouettes, making her a style icon for a whole generation of Indians,” said the designer.