Ganesh Chaturthi as we all know celebrates Lord Ganesha’s birthday. The ten day festival also called Vinayak Chaturthi is celebrated all across India with full vigour and glory. The festivities will begin from 25th August and carry on till 5th September.

Lord Ganesha:

As per Hindu mythology Lord Ganesha is the Lord of wisdom. He is seen as the Lord of good beginnings. He has been given the status of the ‘Pratham Pujya’ out of all the deities; which means that every hindu prayer or puja begins with his name. He is the beginner of all good things and destroyer of all evils.

Lord Ganesha is popularly known as the ‘Elephant head God’ or Gnajanana or Vinayaka. Ganesh Chaturthi is by far the most widely celebrated festivals of India. It is celebrated all over India, but more specifically in western as well as southern India. Indian states of Maharashta, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh celebrate the festival in its full charm. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in all its grandness in Maharashtra.

Ganesha worship time and Ganesh puja subh muhurat:

The festival falls on the fourth day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar month of Bhadrapada i.e. the months of August and September. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will start from 25th August. As per the Hindu panchang the puja time will start from 11:06 am in teh morning till 1:39 pm.

Special combination of ‘yog’ this Ganesha Chaturthi:

This year’s Ganesh Chaturthi has a special combination of a ‘yog’ that has a dual effect. This special ‘yog’ is falling after 58 years on 25th August. As per the astrology experts it is called the ‘Gajakesari Yog’ and will prove beneficial to students, intellectuals, as well as politicians.

The second effect of this yog is that Lord Shani or Planet Saturn will be settling in the Scorpio zodiac on 25th August and in the Sagittarius Zodiac on 25th October; thus travelling on a straight course diverging from his usual course. This will curb all the ill effects on every zodiac sign and it will bring a positive change.