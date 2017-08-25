With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in full swing all across the country, Asia’s second largest Ganesha statue has been unveiled at a temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The19 ft idol was unveiled at the Puliakulam Vinayagar Temple on Friday. The idol is said to be around 190 tonnes in weight. It is being hailed as Asia’s second largest Ganesha statue.

Celebrations have started in Maharashtra with the Lalbaugcha Raja—Ganehsa idol—images going viral on social media platforms. The grandness and vividity of the Lalbaugcha Raja stands apart.

Delhi is moving ahead with eco-freindly pandals. The city is buzzing with celebrations and cultural events. The beautiful mandaps and pandals are adorning the city. Meanwhile in Bangalore, Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganesh Habba has taken over the entire city. The Tech city of India is lighting up with the festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of India. In recent years, Ganesh Chaturthi has gained soaring popularity across the globe. In fact, the name and fame of Ganesha has travelled far and wide and has reached the shores of UK, Mauritius, France and US. Ganesha sure is going places!