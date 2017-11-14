Children's Day in India is celebrated on November 14 on the occasion of birth anniversary of first Prime Minister of India, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru who was also known as Chacha Nehru among children. On Children's Day, educational institutions across the nation organise special programmes, games and treat children with sweets and gifts. Take a look at some best Children's Day wishes, messages, quotes, to share them on WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS, Twitter and other social media sites.

November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day in India. The day is also observed to remember India’s first Prime Minister Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru and to mark his birth anniversary. Children’s Day and the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru has a historical importance. Pt Jawaharlal Nehru was also know as ‘Chacha Nehru’ for his love, respect and importance towards children. On Children’s Day, educational institutions across the nation organise special programmes, competitions in schools and colleges to celebrate the day by treating children with sweets, delicious food, gifts and teaching them with important lessons of life.

Though celebrated in India on 14 November, but universally, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 20. The day is also marked to make children aware about unfortunate experiences faced, witnessed by children in the world who are not so lucky to have been provided with basic facilities and resides in the darker side of the world. Children’s Day is an important occasion to refresh the foundation of what students of the day will be taught to convert them into the asset of the future.

Children, students are treated specially on this Children’s Day across the world as people around them try to build a more protective and positive environment around them. Schools and other educational institutions arrange exciting games, competitions and surprise gifts for students on Children’s Day. One of the best part of student of primary classes of this day is that it’s not a regular day in their schools. They are treated specially, with no classes, but more fun and games. In some schools, students are shown educational films to make them aware about what’s all happening in the world and to turn them into better human beings.

Best quotes, pictures, messages, greetings to share on Facebook, Twitter, SMS, Snapchat and other social media sites on Children’s Day 2017