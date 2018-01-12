Lohri festival 2018 denotes the harvesting of the Rabi crops and hence all the farmers get together in order to thank god for giving them such a wonderful harvest. The munching of seasonal goodies like popcorn, reori, peanuts and sugar cane forms an integral part of the Lohri celebration 2018. So here we bring you some Happy Lohri Wishes, quotes, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages, SMS, Gif Images you can share with your loved ones on Lohri 2018.

Like most other festivals in India, Lohri 2018 is also related to the agricultural activities of the farmers. This festival denotes the harvesting of the Rabi crops and hence all the farmers get together in order to thank god for giving them such a wonderful harvest. According to the English calendar, Lohri is celebrated on 13th January every year. Preparation to celebrate Lohri begins way before the actual festival day. On the day of the festival, with the setting of the sun, the bonfire is lit with people singing and dancing to the tune of Lohri songs.

The munching of seasonal goodies like popcorn, reori, peanuts and sugar cane forms an integral part of the Lohri celebration. People dress in new clothes and in the night they gather around the bonfire to light it. Many families arrange private Lohri celebrations in their houses. Several rituals are performed to rejoice the birth of a baby or arrival of a new bride. During the day, children go from door to door singing folk songs. These children are given sweets and savouries, and occasionally, money.

Punjabi folklore If you haven’t heard Punjabi women go around the fire singing “Sunder mundriye ho!”, you clearly haven’t had the chance to visit Punjab around Lohri. The folklore–Sunder Mundriye–is actually the tale of a man called Dulla Bhatti, who is said to have lived in Punjab during the reign of Mughal Emperor Akbar.

Being quite the ‘Robin Hood’ back in the day, Dulla Bhatti used to supposedly steal from the rich, and rescue poor Punjabi girls being taken forcibly to be sold in slave markets. He then went on to arrange their marriages to boys of the village and provided them with dowries (from the stolen money). Amongst these girls were Sundri and Mundri, who have now come to be associated with Punjab’s folklore, Sunder Mundriye.

So here we bring you some Happy Lohri 2018 Wishes, quotes, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages, SMS, Gif Images you can share with your loved ones:

Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam

Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam.

Mithaa gurh te vich mil geya til

udi patang te khil geya dil

har pal sukh te har vele shanti

paao rabb agge dua tusi

Lohri khushiyaan naal manaao!