Lohri falls a day before the kite flying festival of Makar Sankranti. The festival, Makar Sankranti, marks the beginning of summer. The Punjabi festival Lohri, coincides with the Assam’s Bhogali Bihu and Pongal in Tamil Nadu. As per the Indian calendar, Lohri falls in the month of Pausha and as per Gregorian calendar is celebrated on January 13.

Lohri also marks the end of a long night of winter and beginning of longer days of summer as the Sun begins its journey to the Northern Hemisphere

Chilly winters, bonfire, popcorns, sweets, songs, and family — this all sums up the most fun and enjoyable Punjabi folk festival, Lohri. The festival of Lohri is celebrated primarily by Sikhs and Hindus from the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent. Many people believe the festival commemorates the passing of the winter solstice. Lohri, which is also called as the harvest festival of Punjab, is celebrated on January 13.

One of the biggest reasons why Lohri is so popular among the people is because of the bonfire, which marks the festival on a cold chilly night of January. Apart from being the harvest festival, Lohri also marks the end of a long night of winter and beginning of longer days of summer as the Sun begins its journey to the Northern Hemisphere. On Lohri, women do 'gidda' while men perform 'bhangra'. During Lohri, men and women both do rounds of the bonfire while singing folk songs like — Sunder mundriye ho! On Lohri, family, and friends get together and share joyful greetings.

Here are a few of the best Lohri SMS that you can share with your loved ones:

Sarson da Saag-Makki di Roti, Mungfali te Gajak… Lohri is here. Happy Lohri!

Sundar Mundariye, Ho! Happy Lohri.

Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam

Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam. Happy Lohri!!

Sardi ki thartharahat mein, moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath, Lohri mubaarak ho aapko dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.

Lohri ka prakash, aap ki zindagi ko prakashmayi kar de

Here are a few of the Lohri Shayari that you can share with your loved ones:

Gud Hum Hein aur Til Ho Aap, Mithai Hum Hein aur Mithas ho Aap, Har Din Hum Karte Hein Aap ka Jaap, Lohri Aate aur Naam Aapke lete Ho Jati Hai Garmi ki Shuruaat! Happy Lohri!

Mitha gurh te vich mil gia til, uddi ptang te khil geya dil, har pal sukh te har din shanti pao, rab agge dua, tusi Lohri khushian naal manao.

Sardi ki thartharahat mein moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath. Lohri mubaarak ho pyar, dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.

Hum aap ke dil me rehte hai, isliye har gum sehte hai, koi hum se pehle na keh de aap ko, isliye 1 din pehle hi aap ko HAPPY LOHRI Kehte hai!

Tan mein masti, man mein umang, Chalo akash mein dalein rang, Ho jaye sab sang-sang, Udayye patang, Happy Lohri!

