Lohri involves a Puja Parikrama around the bonfire and distribution of Prasad. This symbolizes a prayer to Agni, the spark of life, for abundant crops and prosperity. The first Lohri of a newborn child and a newlywed bride is considered very auspicious. The families enjoy food like Popcorn, Peanuts, Jaggery, Gajak, Sarson da saag with Makki di roti, radish.] It is also traditional to eat "til rice" which is made by mixing jaggery, sesame seeds and rice.

It’s time to heat up our chilly nights standing next to the soothing Lohri fire. Lohri is a Punjabi festival that is celebrated to mark the end of winters and welcomes long sunny days. It is a festival that is celebrated with music, food, and family. Lohri involves a Puja Parikrama around the bonfire and distribution of Prasad. This symbolises a prayer to Agni, the spark of life, for abundant crops and prosperity. The first Lohri of a newborn child and a newlywed bride is considered very auspicious. The families enjoy food like Popcorn, Peanuts, Jaggery, Gajak, Sarson da saag with Makki di roti, radish. It is also traditional to eat “til rice” which is made by mixing jaggery, sesame seeds and rice.

Lohri precedes the festival of Makar Sankranti which is celebrated with kite flying and an extensive array of snacks all around the country, especially Gujrat. While Lohri is a northern India specific festival it is marked as an auspicious occasion everywhere. There are many traditional songs and wishes that are attached to this occasion. The Punjabi festival Lohri coincides with the Assam’s Bhogali Bihu and Pongal in Tamil Nadu. Now, since the festival is just around the corner we have curated a few Lohri SMS, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messages so that you can greet your loved ones.

So here we bring you some Happy Lohri 2018 Wishes, you can share with your loved ones:

Tame mane keve rite meḷavaso? Maherabanī karīne ju o kē tamē sakhata mahēnatamāṁ śuṁ karī rahyā chō hēpī lōharī! (Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam

Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam.

Happy Lohri!)

Pōpakōrna kī khōśbu, maṅgaphaḷī kī bāhara, lōharī kā tahāra aṇakō tāra, thōḍī sī māstī, thōdā sā pīyara, hēppī lōharī, tē mātra manē! (Popcorn ki khushbu, mungfali ki bahar,

Lohri ka teohar aane ko tayar,

Thodi si masti, thoda sa pyar,

Happy Lohri, oh mere yaar!)

Śuṁ ā hāsya chē, tē ja kāraṇa chē jō tamē ēsa’ēma’ēsa ēsa’ēma’ēsa mōkalavā māṅgō chō, tamāruṁ mōbā’ila nēṭavarka cālu rahēśē, śuṁ tamē vadhu jāṇavā māṅgō chō? Hēpī lōharī! (Isse pehle ki Lohri ki shaam ho jaye,

Mera SMS auron ki tarha aam ho jaye,

Aur saare mobile network jam ho jaye,

Aapko Lohri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein.

Happy Lohri!)

Maḷaśē gura mīna mila gēyā ṭila, uḍī pāṭāṅga anē khila gayā dila tamāruṁ jīvana tamanē sukhī anē śānta karaśē, tamanē khuba khuba khuśī lōhī! (Meethe gur mein mil gaya til,

Udi patang aur khil gaya dil,

Aapke jeevan mein aaye har din sukh aur shanti,

Wish you a very Happy Lohri!)

Havānī avarajavara tamanē jīvananī hūmpha anē sukha āpē chē,

rīvārya anē gīcaka tamārā sambandhō,

mūn’gaphlī anē tamārā kāryōmāṁ capaḷatāmāṁ vadhārō karavā māṭē saumya lāvē chē,

anē tamārī saphaḷatānī pataṅga ākāśamāṁ ūn̄cī ūḍī jāya chē!

Hēpī lōharī! (May the bonfire give you warmth and joys of life, rewari and gachak bring sweetens to your relationships,

moongphalli and til add crispness to your actions, and the kite of your success soar high into the sky!

Happy Lohri!)

You can enjoy these Punjabi tunes as well while you fill up on all the delicious Lohri food!