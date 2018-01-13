This Lohri, share some Lohri wishes in in Punjabi/Gurmukhi with your loved ones. During Lohri, men and women both do rounds of the bonfire while singing folk songs like — Sunder mundriye ho! On Lohri, family, and friends get together and share joyful greetings. Lohri, is known as the harvest festival, also marks the end of a long night of winter and beginning of longer days of summer as the Sun begins its journey to the Northern Hemisphere.

Today, January 13, is the day that is celebrated as the most fun and enjoyable Punjabi folk festival, Lohri. Chilly winters, bonfire, popcorns, sweets, songs, and family etc are a few of the things that briefly sum up the Lohri festival. Many people believe the festival commemorates the passing of the winter solstice. Lohri, which is also called as the harvest festival of Punjab, is celebrated on January 13. As per Indian calendar, Lohri falls in the month of Pausha and as per Gregorian calendar is celebrated on January 13.

Apart from being a festival of joy and happiness, one of the biggest reasons why Lohri is so popular among the people is because of the bonfire and popcorns which marks the festival on a cold chilly night of January. On Lohri, women do 'gidda' while men perform 'bhangra'.

The Punjabi folk festival, Lohri, is also very important to newly born babies as its marks of richness and fertility. People offered prayers to the bonfire seeking wealth and success. Lohri brings happiness to all and people enjoy this event by dancing and singing traditional songs while circling the bonfire.

As the festival is being celebrated today, we have curated a few of the best Lohri 2018 wishes in the Punjabi language, which will surely help you in connecting with your loved ones.