People across India are all set to celebrate the first festival of 2018 that is Lohri on January 13. The Lohri 2018 celebrations are on peak as the festival is most awaited across the states of Punjab and Haryana. Unfortunately, some of us will not get a chance to accompany our family and friends to the celebrations so here we have Happy Lohri 2018 SMS wishes, Facebook posts & WhatsApp messages for loved ones.

Lohri is one of the most-awaited and heartily celebrated festivals across India, especially for the people of Punjab and Haryana. Lohri marks the commencement of winter harvest and celebrates the beginning of warm weather. Lohri is mostly celebrated a day before the kite flying festival of Makar Sankranti and typically on the same date every year i.e. January 13. During the leap years, Lohri is celebrated on either 12 or 14 of January. The celebration of the festival begins with setting a huge bonfire in front of houses or in the harvested fields.

Lohri is more like a community-based festival which includes your family, friends and relatives. People gather around the bonfire and toss corn, sesame seeds, rice and gur or jaggery into it. A feast, song and dance programme is arranged and everyone welcomes the good crop. It holds special significance for the newly-married couple or the new-born child in the family as family members and relatives gather together to celebrate their first Lohri. Unfortunately, some of us will not get a chance to accompany our family and friends to the celebrations so here we have Happy Lohri 2018 SMS wishes, Facebook posts & WhatsApp messages for loved ones:

Sarson da Saag-Makki di Roti, Mungfali te Gajak… Lohri is here. Happy Lohri!

Mithaa gurh te vich mil geya til

udi patang te khil geya dil

har pal sukh te har vele shanti

paao rabb agge dua tusi

Lohri khushiyaan naal manaao!

Happy Lohri

Sardi ki thartharahat mein,

moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath,

Lohri mubaarak ho aapko

dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath

Mithaa gurh te vich mil geya til

udi patang te khil geya dil

har pal sukh te har vele shanti

paao rabb agge dua tusi

Lohri khushiyaan naal manaao!

Happy Lohri

Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam

Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam.

Happy Lohri !!