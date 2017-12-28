Usually, New Year is celebrated with close friends and family. But most of us are not fortunate enough to have their loved ones around. Hence, we have a bunch of WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram messages and photos that you can send across and will help your loved ones feel special.

The new year is one of the most celebrated occasions across the world

Well, the time has come to bid an adieu to 2017 and welcome 2018 with open arms and new hopes. Most of you must have been planning for some exquisite trip or staying at your home and doing nothing, everybody is excited in their own ways. From choosing a new year resolution to buying gifts for your family and friends, there is an excitement about everything. Everybody is feeling excited about what the new year has in store for them.

Here goes the list:

Let this New Year be the one, where all your dreams come true, so with a New Year.

May New Year’s Eve find you seated around the table, together with your beloved family and cherished friends. May you find the food better, the environment quieter, the cost much cheaper, and the pleasure more fulfilling than anything else you might ordinarily do that night.

You’re supposed to let go of the past and start off new. You’re supposed to forgive all those who have hurt you and be open to new relationships, with open arms. That is why it is called the ‘New’ Year. May you have a Happy New Year.

Give yourself the time to heal; be gentle with your wounds

Wishing you a blissful and happy new year.

As I think about our friendship and how happy it has made me, I want to wish you happiness in the year to come. Happy New Year

Counting my blessings and wishing you more. Have a prosperous New Year, my dear friend.

