To celebrate the last day of the calendar year some people choose to party till midnight with your friends and special ones while some will be looking to come home in order to spend the most special day of the year with family and closed ones. So before the sun sets one last time in 2017 and you tear apart the 2017 calendar its also time to send best wishes to your friends and loved ones with some heart-warming Shayari in Hindi for this new year.

It’s almost time and everyone is getting drenched for the party mood to celebrate the New year 2018 by the welcome the next year and bidding farewell to 2017 in style. By wishing each other good luck for the next year and sharing treasured memories of the year gone by, everyone will be welcome 2018 in grand fashion and will be making the auspicious time of festive night memorable by celebrating the night with their friends, families, office colleague and closed ones. Some of us will be looking forward to their pre-decided new year resolution, where they will try their level best (just like every year) to transform themselves into better human beings. Some will go shopping for your family, friends and special ones to cherish the everlasting bond they have with each other.

The night of 31st December has remained a special night for everyone where pleasant moments are shared and new memories are created. To celebrate the last day of the calendar year some people choose to party till midnight with your friends and special ones while some will be looking to come home in order to spend the most special day of the year with family and closed ones. Everyone pledges to stay excited about everything with everyone. People are looking forward to what the New Year has in store for themselves.

So before the sun sets one last time in 2017 and you tear apart the 2017 calendar its also time to send best wishes to your friends and loved ones with some heart-warming shayari in Hindi for this new year which will come handy to you as WhatsApp messages, New Year special wishes and greetings, SMS or text messages and Facebook posts.

1. “जब जब ये नया साल आया !

जुबा पे सिर्फ तेरा नाम लाया !!

छुपते – छुपते मिलना होता हैं तुमसे !

नया साल मुहब्बत में ये कैसा मुकाम लाया !!

हैप्पी न्यू ईयर”

2. “Bhul Jao bite huye kal ko,

Dil me basalo aane wale kal ko,

Muskurao chahe jo bhi ho pal,

Khushiya leker ayega aane wala kal,

Happy New Year 2018.”

3. “Ham aapke dil me rahte hai Sare dard aapke sahte hai,

Koi hamse pahle wish na kar de aapko Isliye pehle,

Happy New Year kahate hai,

Wish you a very Happy New Year 2018 !”

4. “सदा दूर रहो ग़म की परछाइयों से,

सामना ना हो कभी तन्हाइयों से,

हर अरमान हर ख़्वाब पूरा हो आपका,

यही दुआ है दिल की गहराइयों से।

नव वर्ष की शुभकामनाएं..”

5. “भूला दो बीता हुआ कल

दिल में बसाओ आने वाला कल

हँसो और हँसाओ चाहे जो भी हो पल

खुशियाँ लेकर आयेगा ये आने वाला कल

नव वर्ष की हार्दिक बधाई”

6. “हर साल आता है,

हर साल जाता है,

इस साल आपको,

वो सब मिले

जो आपका

दिल चाहता है,

नव वर्ष 2018 की मँगल कामनाएँ”

7. “दिसम्बर तो ऐसे साँथ छोड़ रहा है

जैसे कल से ‪तेरी याद‬ कभी आयेगी ही नही.

Good Bye 2017″

8. मुबारक हो तुम्हे नववर्ष का महिना !

चमको तुम जैसे फागुन का महिना !!

पतझर न आये तेरी जिन्दगी में !

यही हैं दोस्त अपनी तम्मना !!

9. Dino Din Aapki Khushiya Hoti Jaye Double

Zindagi Se Door Ho Jaye Saari Aapki Trouble

Khuda Rakhe Aapko Sada Smart Aur Fito Fit

Dangal Ki Tarh New Year Ho Super-Duper Hit.

10. Pal Pal Se Banta Hai Ehasas,

Ehsas Se Banta Hai Vishvas,

Vishvas Se Bante Hai Rishte,

Aur Rishte Se Banta Hai Koi Khas, Jaise Aap.